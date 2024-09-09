Bolivia picks companies from China, Italy, France, Australia for lithium projects

From pv magazine LatAm
Bolivia's YLB has said that CBC (China), Protecno (Italy), Eramet (France), and Eau Lithium (Australia) have received the highest scores for technological maturity in the second international call for lithium reserve development projects.
YLB said in a statement that the companies were selected for their “level of technological maturity, financial proposals, technical parameters, and project execution timelines.” It added that three of the companies have proven systems operating successfully in real environments, while one uses a fully qualified system in an operational environment.
CBC proposed the extraction of lithium from residual brine using the adsorption method. Protecno suggested wastewater treatment for current plants, as well as water services for nearby communities. Both Eramet and Eau Lithium submitted proposals for direct lithium extraction (DEL) from brine.
The international call was launched in January. Bolivia is advancing lithium industrialization through DEL technology, which has recovery rates of 80% to 90%, and evaporation technology, which recovers 30% to 40% of resources from salt flats.
