Alight to build 180 MW of solar in Finland

Stockholm-based solar developer Alight has revealed plans to install two 90 MW solar arrays in Finland.

The projects will be located in the municipalities of Kiikoinen and Nakkila within the western Finnish region of Satakunta. The area produces around 25% of Finland’s electricity.

The installations are still in the early stages of development, according to Alight. Community consultations will be held on Sept. 23 in Kiikoinen and Sept. 24 in Nakkila to present the projects to local communities and collect input on the design.

Once operational, each project is expected to generate about 85 GWh per year – enough to power around 17,000 households. Construction is set to begin in 2025, with commissioning planned for 2026. Alight said it will ramp up negotiations for electricity sales as construction approaches. In June, Alight announced plans to build a 90 MW plant in Harjavalta, southwestern Finland. In the same month, it secured a grid connection for a 100 MW project in Eurajoki. The Swedish developer is also working on projects in its home country, including a recent 2 GW agreement with Sweden’s largest landowner, Sveaskog.

Finland’s cumulative installed PV capacity had reached 900 MW by the end of 2023, up from 664 MW in the previous year, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country aims to reach 9 GW of solar capacity by 2030.