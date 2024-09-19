Hoymiles commissions microinverter factory in Mexico

From pv magazine LatAm

Chinese microinverter manufacturer Hoymiles has opened its first overseas manufacturing plant in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The facility will target the North American and Latin American markets.

The company has set up the factory in the Vynmsa Industrial Park, 6 km from Monterrey International Airport. It spans 6,700 square meters and is “equipped with comprehensive production resources, including warehouses dedicated to printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), materials and finished products,” according to the company. The facility employs 170 people.

The factory will produce microinverters “such as the HMS-2000-4T and HMS-2000DW-4T series, for residential and commercial solar applications,” said the company. The factory has an initial production capacity of 500,000 units per year.

The company said that it is planning future expansions to double its production capacity by adding new production lines.

Hoymiles CEO Yang Bo claimed that the Monterrey plant is a significant milestone, showcasing the company's commitment to supporting the transition to renewable energy in North and Latin America.

“It is crucial to meet the growing needs of the region in terms of solar and energy storage solutions,” he added.