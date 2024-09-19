Hoymiles commissions microinverter factory in Mexico

From pv magazine LatAm
Chinese microinverter manufacturer Hoymiles has opened its first overseas manufacturing plant in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The facility will target the North American and Latin American markets.
The company has set up the factory in the Vynmsa Industrial Park, 6 km from Monterrey International Airport. It spans 6,700 square meters and is “equipped with comprehensive production resources, including warehouses dedicated to printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), materials and finished products,” according to the company. The facility employs 170 people.
The factory will produce microinverters “such as the HMS-2000-4T and HMS-2000DW-4T series, for residential and commercial solar applications,” said the company. The factory has an initial production capacity of 500,000 units per year.
The company said that it is planning future expansions to double its production capacity by adding new production lines.
Hoymiles CEO Yang Bo claimed that the Monterrey plant is a significant milestone, showcasing the company's commitment to supporting the transition to renewable energy in North and Latin America.
“It is crucial to meet the growing needs of the region in terms of solar and energy storage solutions,” he added.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.