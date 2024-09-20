Grant launches air source heat pump for residential applications

UK-based heat pump provider Grant Engineering has unveiled a propane (R290) air source heat pump for applications in residential buildings.

The new product is available in five versions with a heating capacity ranging from 4 kW to 15 kW. “The Aerona 290, which will be supplied alongside Grant’s award-winning Aerona models, will be available to order from October with the 4kW, 6.5kW and 9kW units available first and larger outputs of 12kW and 15.5kW coming in early 2025,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The smallest system measures 803 mm x 1,155 mm x 422 mm and weighs 101 kg, while the largest system has a size of 1,365 mm x 1,155 mm x 425 mm and weighs 184 kg. The mass of R290 is 0.61 kg and the sound power level is between 48 dB and 53 dB.

The systems can reportedly achieve a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 4.9.

All models have an energy rating of A+++ at 35 C flow temperature. Their outputs have been rated at -5 C air temperature and 55 C water flow temperature, with all systems being said to perform in extreme temperatures from -25 C to 35 C.

The new heat pumps also feature a built-in PWM circulating pump, DC twin rotary compressor, low and high-pressure protection controls, discharge temperature protection controls and factory-fitted automatic air vent, and a 3-bar pressure relief valve.

“The systems use an electronic expansion valve to precisely control the flow of R290 refrigerant into the evaporator as well as a 4-way valve to divert the refrigerant flow for the defrost operation,” the manufacturer explained.

The new products come with a 7-year warranty.

“Designed for use with the Aerona Smart Controller, the Aerona 290’s operation can be managed with ease through straightforward set-up and commissioning and innovative control thereafter,” the company said.