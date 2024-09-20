Fronius debuts hybrid residential solar inverter

From pv magazine USA

Fronius has introduced a new hybrid solar inverter called the GEN24 Plus, following the release of its GEN24 residential solar string inverter series.

The inverter, intended for U.S. markets, enables homeowners to connect their solar array with battery energy storage.

The inverters range from 208 V to 240 V, contain maximum power point tracking (MPPT), and have AC-rated output power ranging from 3.8 kW to 10 kW, depending on the model.

The Fronius GEN24 Plus allows battery owners to choose between a basic backup power supply and a more comprehensive backup. The basic backup is enabled via a protected GFCI outlet, which can supply a wide range of household items like phone chargers or WIFI routers.

The “essential backup” option is enabled by adding the switching device Fronius Essential Load Backup Unit, which will be available in early 2025. Fronius said essential backup ensures that homes or businesses will continue to be powered at full inverter output in the event of a grid failure, provided there is sufficient solar production or battery supply power.

Fronius said its inverters enable a high degree of flexibility in PV system design. With the ability to align solar modules in different orientations and strings from 3 modules on, installers can design a solar system tailored to the customer’s needs.

The inverter provider said the Gen24 Plus is designed to pair well with BYD’s HVM US home batteries. Available in capacities from 11.0 to 19.3 kW, the BYD HVM US battery is a lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery designed for easy installation. GEN24 is designed to operate efficiently with BYD’s batteries, but the inverter is compatible with a wide range of home storage providers.

GEN24 Plus also comes with a dynamic peak manager software, a shading management system that ensures the highest possible energy field when some solar panels are shaded.

“This feature optimizes performance at the string level, eliminating the need for additional module-level optimizers,” said Fronius.

Additionally, existing GEN 24 inverter customers can perform a software update on November 18, 2024, upgrading existing inverters to the Gen24 Plus without the need for additional hardware.

“Whether it’s ensuring power during an outage or optimizing energy storage, this inverter is the right choice for those who want to take full control of their energy resources,” said Richard Baldinger, director of sales & marketing, solar energy, at Fronius USA.