China to host 1.6 GW vanadium flow battery manufacturing complex

The all-vanadium liquid flow industrial park project is taking shape in the Baotou city in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region of China, backed by a CNY 11.5 billion ($1.63 billion) investment. Meanwhile, China’s largest vanadium flow electrolyte base is planned in the city of Panzhihua, in the Sichuan province.

Image: Cenelest

Chinese vanadium redox flow battery specialist Hunan Yinfeng New Energy is looking to invest CNY 11.5 billion ($1.63 billion) in the development of a major manufacturing facility in Inner Mongolia.

The project is expected to play a major role in promoting the adoption of vanadium redox flow batteries, one of the most promising large-scale energy storage technologies due to their long cycle life, exceptional safety, and environmental credentials.

Hunan Yinfeng inked late last month a strategic agreement with the Baotou City Government and Jiuyuan District Government to develop an all-vanadium liquid flow industrial park project, which will be delivered in two phases.

