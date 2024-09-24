Trina plans 2,640 MWh big battery for Western Australia

From ESS News
With the proposed power out of 660 MW and a storage capacity of 2,640 MWh, the Kemerton Battery Energy Storage System would be Australia’s largest battery storage facility.
The project would surpass in size the 560 MW/2420 MWh Collie battery currently being built by French renewables developer Neoen also in Western Australia, as the state is vying to fill the gap created by the accelerated exit of coal-fired power plants.
Shanghai-listed Trina Solar has lodged the development application with the Shire of Harvey. According to the document, the facility will be constructed on an already cleared 18.75ha parcel of land.
To keep reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.