Trina plans 2,640 MWh big battery for Western Australia

From ESS News

With the proposed power out of 660 MW and a storage capacity of 2,640 MWh, the Kemerton Battery Energy Storage System would be Australia’s largest battery storage facility.

The project would surpass in size the 560 MW/2420 MWh Collie battery currently being built by French renewables developer Neoen also in Western Australia, as the state is vying to fill the gap created by the accelerated exit of coal-fired power plants.

Shanghai-listed Trina Solar has lodged the development application with the Shire of Harvey. According to the document, the facility will be constructed on an already cleared 18.75ha parcel of land.

