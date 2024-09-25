Clivet launches water-cooled multipurpose heat pump

Italian heat pump producer Clivet has unveiled a polyvalent reversible heat pump for industrial applications.

Called SCREWLINE-i (WiDHN-KSL1 PL), the new product uses a hydrofluoroolefins-based, azeotropic refrigerant known as R513a and inverter screw compressors.

“Our new water-cooled multipurpose heat pump is innovative and silent,” the company's product manager, Marco Zanin, told pv magazine. “It allows the simultaneous production of hot water at up to 55 C and chilled water. The use of non-flammable R513A refrigerant guarantees a reduced environmental impact and simplified installation in technical rooms.”

The new series has a capacity range of 440 kW to 945 kW. The smallest version has dimensions of 5,172 mm x 1,543 mm x 2,156 mm and a weight of 5,417 kg. The largest model has a size of 5,725 mm x 1,543 mm x 2,363 mm and a weight of 9,168 kg.

The manufacturer ensures that its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) spans from 4.44 to 4.59, while the seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) is indicated at between 7.72 and 7.53.

The system has reportedly a sound power level ranging from 97 dB(A) to 101 dB(A).

“The capacity modulation is from 100% to 20% and even during the summer season and cold water production up to 4 C,” Zanin stated.

Clivet is headquartered in Feltre, in the Italian northern province of Belluno. It also produces boilers, chillers, and air-handling units.