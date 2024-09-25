Fraunhofer ISE claims 31.6% efficiency for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell

Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) announced today it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 31.6% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell.
The result was confirmed by Fraunhofer ISE's calibration laboratory CalLab.
The researchers explained that that cell consists of a top perovskite PV device based on heterojunction technology that was texturized with micrometer-sized pyramids and a standard silicon bottom cell.
“The new 1 cm² solar cell is special in that the perovskite layer of the top cell was deposited on an industrially textured silicon heterojunction solar cell using a hybrid manufacturing route,” the research institute said in a statement. “The successful use of textured standard silicon solar cells and the uniform application of the perovskite layer on the texturized surface are important prerequisites for the industrial production of perovskite silicon tandem solar cells.”
The Group Leader Perovskite Materials and Interfaces at Fraunhofer ISE, Juliane Borchert, explained that the proposed process combines vapor deposition and wet chemical deposition to ensure an even deposition of the perovskite layer on the textured silicon surface.
The scientists did not provide more technical details on the solar cell.
“The tandem solar cell manufactured at Fraunhofer ISE incorporates results from the research projects PrEsto and MaNiTU as well as the support from an intensive exchange with scientists from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST),” they stated.
In May, KAUST announced an efficiency of 33.7% for a 1 cm² perovskite-silicon solar cell. The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) certified the result.
