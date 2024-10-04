Big-battery storage capacity could increase fivefold in Germany by 2026

From ESS News

German solar trade body BSW-Solar expects the capacity of large battery storage systems installed in Germany to increase fivefold by 2026.

With 1.8 GWh of capacity installed to date, in systems with at least 1 MW of connected capacity, BSW-Solar expects around 7 GWh will be added by 2026, according to analysis by Enervis on behalf of the membership body. Enervis considered pre-registered projects in the market master data register as well as company announcements.

Enervis found 1.51 million home storage systems were installed by the end of June 2024, with a total capacity of around 13 GWh, and around 1.1 GWh of commercial battery storage capacity was also present, for just under 16 GWh of storage capacity in Germany at the end of June.

