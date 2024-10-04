EU approves aid for 5.4 GWh storage rollout in Poland

From ESS News

The European Commission has approved a €1.2 billion Polish scheme to support investment into electricity storage facilities to help reduce the reliance of the Polish electricity system on fossil fuels and to facilitate the smooth integration of variable-generation renewable energy into the national electricity system.

In an announcement released on October 3, 2024, the executive arm of the European Union said that the Polish scheme will support the installation of at least 5.4 GWh of new electricity storage facilities.

The policy will support only newly installed storage facilities with a capacity of at least 4 MWh. Eligible projects will be connected to Poland’s electricity distribution or transmission networks at all voltage levels. Projects will be selected via a call for proposals held by the Polish government.

