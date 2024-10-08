Giga Storage’s battery project in Belgium expands to 2.8 GWh

From ESS News
GIGA Storage Belgium is gearing to build the largest battery energy storage system in continental Europe. The Green Turtle battery park on the Rotem industrial estate in the town of Dilsen-Stokkem, northeastern Belgium, will also be even larger than previously announced.
Initially, GIGA Storage Belgium announced that it would build a battery with a power output of 600 MW and a storage capacity of 2,400 MWh. It obtained an irrevocable permit for the construction mid April.
However, following “technical optimization”, the project proponents have expanded the project to 700 MW/2,800 MWh, which is equivalent to the average annual energy consumption of 385,000 households.
