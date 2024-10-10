Africa needs regional strategy for PV manufacturing

APRI is recommending a regionalized solar strategy in Africa to support the development of a competitive PV industry on the continent.

The institute’s new policy paper, “Solar photovoltaic manufacturing in Africa: Opportunity or mirage?,” analyzes data on critical materials, trade and investment flows to explore how African countries can leverage their natural resources and favorable geographical conditions for PV manufacturing.

The paper warns that if African countries work individually, they will continue to face challenges such as the concentrated global market, limited technological capacity, financial resources, and infrastructure.

APRI argues that a regionalized PV strategy, connecting countries with key mineral exports to those with solar technological capabilities, is essential. The paper says that the prospect of a single African nation developing or integrating a PV manufacturing chain is unlikely, calling for the consolidation of opportunities into a regional solar value chain strategy.

A key opportunity for a future solar manufacturing chain in Africa is highlighted as the export of raw materials. The continent is already a significant exporter of copper and tin, with the policy paper finding each African country exports at least one of solar’s key raw materials in its primary or processed form. However, much of these exports are in unprocessed or semi-processed forms, meaning the continent captures only a small share of the value. APRI says to maximize the benefits, Africa must develop its processing capabilities to move up the value chain.

APRI says African countries can capitalize on their mineral resources by attracting investment in processing and manufacturing industries. However, this requires infrastructure development, technological capabilities, and favorable regulatory environments to draw both domestic and international investment.

The paper highlights the complexity of a regional approach due to geopolitical interests. It urges regional organizations like the African Union and African Export–Import Bank to foster integration and attract foreign direct investment through regulatory improvements, tax incentives, and partnerships.

APRI also calls for prioritizing local solar PV deployment to meet domestic energy needs, requiring investments in education, R&D, and workforce training.

APRI suggests a critical first step toward a regionalized strategy would be an advanced and systematic geological mapping of Africa’s natural resources, “to help dispel any myths around Africa’s prospects in building a solar PV manufacturing value chain.”