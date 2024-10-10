India allocates 1.2 GW of renewables-plus-storage at average of $0.051/kWh

From pv magazine India
SJVN’s second tender for 1.2 GW of firm, dispatchable power from renewables projects with energy storage systems has yielded a tariff of INR 4.25 ($0.051)/kWh.
Four developers won by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 4.25/kWh. They included Juniper Green (200 MW), ReNew (150 MW), Ganeka Solar/Zelestra (140 MW) and Hero Future Energies (120 MW). The remaining 590 MW was allocated to Avaada at INR 4.26/kWh.
The winning developers will set up renewable energy projects backed with energy storage systems to supply firm, dispatchable renewable energy. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis.
SJVN will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders
The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).
