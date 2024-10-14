Kosovo shares results of solar subsidy scheme

Kosovo’s Ministry of Economy has released the results of the first phase of a rebate scheme for the installation of PV systems, which has now closed.

The ministry said that a funding strand aimed at household consumers has received 445 applications, with 29 beneficiaries announced so far, collectively receiving €45,750 ($50,000). The ministry is still verifying the remaining applications.

Meanwhile, a funding strand aimed at small- and medium-sized enterprises has received a total of 67 applications, of which eight beneficiaries have been announced so far, with a financial value of €44,200. The remaining applications are still being processed.

The first phase of the rebate scheme opened in February and closed in September. It offered subsidies for the installation of PV systems to produce electricity for self consumption. A subsidy value of €250/kWp up to a maximum of €2,000 was set for installations between 3 kWp and 9 kWp, while for installations of 10 kWp or more, the value was set at €200/kWp, up to a maximum €6,000.

The scheme's second phase is open until the end of November, and only applicants from the first round are eligible.

Kosovo offered solar thermal system subsidies for households and micro- to medium-sized businesses earlier this year, but both programs closed at the end of August.