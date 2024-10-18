Nepal’s 800 MW grid-tied solar tender oversubscribed

Proposals received for the development of 800 MW of grid-connected solar in Nepal equal more than four times the available capacity under the tender, according to new figures from the NEA.
The state-owned utility ran the tender earlier this year. It said it received proposals from 134 companies in total for a combined 3.6 GW.
The NEA has published a list of the 259 projects from 127 developers that passed the technical bid evaluation, representing a combined 3,492.5 MW. The financial proposals of these bids will be opened on Oct. 22.
The projects chosen for development will enter into power purchase agreements with the NEA for 25 years. Final selection will be dependent on substation and pricing, with the utility setting a price ceiling of NPR 5.94 ($0.04) per unit.
Nepal had 115 MW of installed solar at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
