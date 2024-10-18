Hithium plans manufacturing capacity in Saudi Arabia, unveils desert-tailored battery storage solution

From ESS News

Chinese battery energy storage company Hithium and Saudi firm MANAT, founded by former Saudi Aramcos chief engineer Nabilah AlTunisi, announced the formation of a joint venture — Hithium MANAT, at the 2024 Solar and Storage Live KSA event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earlier this week.

The new partnership aims to establish a battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia with an annual capacity of 5 GWh.

The joint venture will leverage Hithium‘s expertise in manufacturing and MANAT’s understanding of the local market and customer base to better serve Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing energy storage needs. Details of the investment plan and construction timeline were not disclosed by Hithium.

