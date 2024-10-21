Alight, 3Flash to build 120 MW solar park in Finland

Sweden’s Alight and Finland’s 3Flash have entered into a joint development agreement to build a 120 MW solar park in Loviisa, a town in southeastern Finland.

Construction is expected to begin early next year, with commissioning currently scheduled for 2027. Once completed, it is expected to generate 155 GWh, equivalent to the annual electricity needs of 31,000 households.

Alight Finnish Country Manager Alexander Rudberg said discussions with companies interested in signing a power purchase agreement to buy the electricity will now take place.

Alight has announced plans for several solar projects in Finland this year, including two 90 MW plants announced in September and another 90 MW plant announced in June, the same month it confirmed a grid connection permit for a 100 MW project. The company plans to have a portfolio of at least 5 GW of installed solar by 2030.

Finland’s cumulative installed solar capacity reached 900 MW at the end of 2023, up from 664 MW in the previous year, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country has set a target of 9 GW of solar by 2030.