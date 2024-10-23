Niger seeking consultants for 60 MW solar-plus-storage project

Niger Electricity Co. has asked consultants to submit expressions of interest for feasibility, environmental, and social impact studies for a 60 MW solar-plus-storage project in western Niger. The deadline is Dec. 2.

Image: Markus Spiske, Unsplash

State-owned Niger Electricity Co. is seeking consultants to carry out feasibility, environmental and social impact studies for the construction of a 60 MW solar plant with storage. The project will be built in the town of Tahoua, western Niger.

The tender details state that the work should be completed within 15 months. It will be funded by financing obtained from the African Development Bank. Expressions of interest must be submitted by Dec. 2, 2024.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Niger had deployed 92 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 62 MW the year prior, thanks to the commissioning of a 30 MW plant in July 2023.

