China’s GNE develops lithium-sulfur battery with energy density of 700Wh/kg

From ESS News
China’s General New Energy (GNE) has recently announced a significant breakthrough in lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery technology, unveiling a prototype with an energy density of 700Wh/kg.
According to GNE, this new battery not only far exceeds the energy density of existing lithium-ion batteries but also offers substantial improvements in both mileage and safety.
Lithium-sulfur batteries, which use sulfur as the cathode and lithium metal as the anode, represent a promising alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Theoretically, Li-S batteries can achieve energy densities of up to 2,600Wh/kg, which is over five times that of their lithium-ion counterparts. Furthermore, sulfur is abundant, inexpensive, and environmentally friendly, giving Li-S batteries a cost and sustainability edge.
