China’s GNE develops lithium-sulfur battery with energy density of 700Wh/kg

From pv magazine ESS News

China’s General New Energy (GNE) has recently announced a significant breakthrough in lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery technology, unveiling a prototype with an energy density of 700Wh/kg.

According to GNE, this new battery not only far exceeds the energy density of existing lithium-ion batteries but also offers substantial improvements in both mileage and safety.

Lithium-sulfur batteries, which use sulfur as the cathode and lithium metal as the anode, represent a promising alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Theoretically, Li-S batteries can achieve energy densities of up to 2,600Wh/kg, which is over five times that of their lithium-ion counterparts. Furthermore, sulfur is abundant, inexpensive, and environmentally friendly, giving Li-S batteries a cost and sustainability edge.

However, Li-S batteries face significant technical challenges. Sulfur’s poor electrical conductivity hinders the battery’s high-rate performance, while the “shuttle effect” of lithium polysulfides dissolving in the electrolyte leads to increased electrolyte viscosity, reduced ion conductivity, and accelerated capacity decay. Furthermore, the considerable density difference between sulfur and lithium sulfide causes volume shrinkage during charge-discharge cycles, compromising structural stability.

