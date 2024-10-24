Octopus trials ‘UK Solar Sharing’ tariff, export revenues donated to charity

Octopus Energy has launched a new tariff in the United Kingdom allowing households to donate the value of their excess solar generation to fuel poverty charities. Launched by the utility on a trial basis, the tariff will see Octopus donate GBP 0.15 ($0.19)/kWh on behalf of customers to National Energy Action (NEA) or to its own fund Octo Assist – a GBP 30 million pot to support customers in financial difficulty.

Octopus has credited the idea for the trial tariff to its engagement with customers on social media and forums, where users had suggested donating excess generation to vulnerable neighbors. The tariff is launching with NEA and Octo Assist as charity partners, although Octopus has stated additional charities will join in the future.

Coinciding with the tariff launch, Octopus claims it has reached out to 10,000 recipients of the Warm Home Discount – a UK government scheme offering a one-off GBP 150 discount on electricity bills for low-income households – to offer free solar and battery installations. The utility entered the domestic solar installation market in January 2023 and claims eligible customers who install solar and storage for free could potentially save 90% on energy bills. Eligibility criteria for a free solar and storage installation include customers who are in or at risk of fuel poverty, or have high energy usage based on vulnerabilities, such as a chronic illness.

In a statement, Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy Group, described solar as a “force for good in itself” that can now be shared with “the ones most in need.”

“We’re just at the beginning of this solar revolution, and the more suppliers and customers we can get involved, the bigger the impact will be.

“Clean energy tech isn’t just for those with cash to invest in it, but it can unlock savings for all. It’s not just about building a greener system, but a fairer one too.”