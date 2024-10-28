SunBrush develops robotic cleaning solution for commercial rooftop solar

SunBrush Mobil GmbH plans to develop a mechanically simple robotic solution designed to maximize utility-scale solar module yield by removing soiling. Once complete, the company will market this technology for commercial rooftop systems in Australia.

Image: SunBrush Australia

From pv magazine Australia

SunBrush Mobil is developing a robotic solution for commercial rooftop solar systems in Australia, using mechanically simple technology to maximize utility-scale solar module yield through effective soiling removal.

SunBrush Mobil CEO Franz Ehleuter told pv magazine at the recent All Energy 2024 trade show in Melbourne, Australia, that the robotic system will be operated by radio control.

“There will be a lifter to place it on a rooftop and it will operate by radio control, and the controller will have a view of the cleaning process via built in cameras,” Ehleuter said. “It will be a wet and dry cleaning solution, but normally it will be wet cleaning.”

SunBrush displayed its TrackFlex utility-scale solar cleaning solution at All-Energy, which can clean 10,000 square meters per hour.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website. 

