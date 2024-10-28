SunBrush develops robotic cleaning solution for commercial rooftop solar

SunBrush Mobil is developing a robotic solution for commercial rooftop solar systems in Australia, using mechanically simple technology to maximize utility-scale solar module yield through effective soiling removal.
SunBrush Mobil CEO Franz Ehleuter told pv magazine at the recent All Energy 2024 trade show in Melbourne, Australia, that the robotic system will be operated by radio control.
“There will be a lifter to place it on a rooftop and it will operate by radio control, and the controller will have a view of the cleaning process via built in cameras,” Ehleuter said. “It will be a wet and dry cleaning solution, but normally it will be wet cleaning.”
SunBrush displayed its TrackFlex utility-scale solar cleaning solution at All-Energy, which can clean 10,000 square meters per hour.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.