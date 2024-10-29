Neoen partners with Vinci to build 79 MW PV plant in Ireland

From pv magazine France

Neoen has announced the signing of two turnkey EPC contracts for a 79 MWp solar project in Ireland.

Owned and operated entirely by Neoen, the Ballinknockane solar farm will be connected to the high-voltage grid in County Limerick.

The group has entrusted the construction of the solar plant to Omexom, a Vinci group brand. TLI Group will be responsible for the construction of the site's 110 kV substation.

Neoen won the project in 2022 as part of the RESS 2 call for tenders. Initially 61 MW, the solar farm's capacity has been increased to 79 MW today. The plant is expected to be connected to the grid in mid-2026 “and will be fully operational during the first half of 2027,” Neoen explained in a press release, thus indicating a delay of around two years from the initial schedule.

The group did not specify the negotiated rate, but the final average price of the market tender was set at €0.09787/kWh in 2022. The winners benefit from a contract for difference (CfD) with Irish network operator EirGrid until 2040.

With the Ballinknockane project, Neoen indicates that it has reached 190 MW of production capacity in Ireland thanks to the RESS calls for tenders. This portfolio is divided between projects in operation and under construction with three solar power plants totaling 58 MWp and eight wind farms totaling 53 MW in operation.