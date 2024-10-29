CALB sues CATL for patent infringement as battery rivalry escalates

From ESS News
Hong Kong-listed battery manufacturer CALB said on Oct. 18 that it has filed lawsuits in courts in China's Hubei and Jiangsu provinces against CATL and its affiliates, alleging infringement on four battery-related patents.
CALB is seeking damages totaling CNY 1.007 billion in lawsuits targeting CATL, its subsidiary Sichuan Times New Energy Technology, Tesla’s Wuhan sales service company, Zeekr’s Changzhou sales arm, and Avatr’s Wuhan division. Notably, this is the first time that CALB has initiated a patent infringement suit against CATL.
The allegations cover patents central to battery structure, assembly techniques, battery pack design, cooling systems, and integration technologies, including innovations in battery devices and cooling systems for liquid-cooled modular units. The largest claim within the lawsuits relates to liquid-cooled modular battery systems, with CALB seeking CNY 560 million in damages.
In its filing, CALB required that CATL and related entities immediately address the alleged violations and pay compensation for economic damages and litigation costs.
