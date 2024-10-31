NTPC tenders 1.8 GW of hybrid wind-solar power projects

NTPC Ltd. has started accepting bids from hybrid power generators for 1.2 GW of capacity from wind-solar hybrid projects. The company also has a greenshoe option for an additional 600 MW of capacity.

Image: AGEL

Share

From pv magazine India

NTPC has started accepting online bids from hybrid power generators for 1.2 GW of power from wind-solar hybrid projects, with the potential for up to 600 MW.

The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.

They can be built anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).

Bidding closes on Dec. 2.

NTPC Renewable Energy has tendered the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package for the development of 300 MW of ISTS-connected ground-mounted PV project in Rajasthan.

The project will be built near NTPC’s ANTA natural gas-fired power station in the Baran district of Rajasthan. The scope of work includes land arrangement for the solar project and the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the grid-connected solar project. This also encompasses the power evacuation system from the solar project to the NTPC Anta substation and the development of a terminal bay at the NTPC Anta substation.

Bidding closes on Dec. 5.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Bluetti launches new ESS with up to 154.8kWh of storage
29 October 2024 US-based Bluetti has developed a new energy storage system (ESS) that offers up to 154.8 kWh of storage and 60 kW of output by connecting up to three...