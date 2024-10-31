NTPC tenders 1.8 GW of hybrid wind-solar power projects

From pv magazine India
NTPC has started accepting online bids from hybrid power generators for 1.2 GW of power from wind-solar hybrid projects, with the potential for up to 600 MW.
The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.
They can be built anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).
Bidding closes on Dec. 2.
NTPC Renewable Energy has tendered the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package for the development of 300 MW of ISTS-connected ground-mounted PV project in Rajasthan.
The project will be built near NTPC’s ANTA natural gas-fired power station in the Baran district of Rajasthan. The scope of work includes land arrangement for the solar project and the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the grid-connected solar project. This also encompasses the power evacuation system from the solar project to the NTPC Anta substation and the development of a terminal bay at the NTPC Anta substation.
Bidding closes on Dec. 5.
