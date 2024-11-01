TotalEnergies Eneos completes 1.8 MW floating solar array in Thailand

TotalEnergies Eneos, a Singapore-based joint venture between French energy giant TotalEnergies and Japanese oil company Eneos, has finished installing a 1.8 MW floating solar system in Thailand.
The array features more than 3,000 solar modules and can generate approximately 2,650 MWh of electricity per year.
TotalEnergies Eneos fully funded and installed the project. It will operate the site for the next 12 years. It is the company’s first floating solar system in the Asia-Pacific region.
The project is the second one that the company has completed in collaboration with S. Kijchai Enterprise, a Thailand-based manufacturer of wood-based panels. It will procure the electricity under a long-term power purchase agreement.
TotalEnergies Eneos has set a target of developing 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years.
In March, the Generating Authority of Thailand confirmed that a 24 MW floating hydro-solar hybrid project had begun commercial operations in northeastern Thailand, as part of wider plans to develop 16 floating solar projects with a combined capacity of 2,725 MW.
