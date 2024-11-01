Transport for London launches solar infrastructure tender

Transport for London is searching for a private sector delivery partner to support development of new solar infrastructure to power London Underground’s network.
According to available tender details, Transport for London’s Solar Private Wire project will focus on private wire connections for new-build solar projects.
The chosen applicant will work with London Underground Limited to deliver solar private wire projects within reasonable proximity to the London Underground network.
The contract notice lists several responsibilities. These include preparing, developing, and submitting a strategy for solar farm development. Contractors must also obtain approvals, consents, and permissions from relevant authorities and third parties. Additional tasks involve designing, building, operating, and maintaining the solar farms and related connection assets.
The chosen delivery partner will sign a four-year framework agreement, with possibility for a four-year extension. The contract has a value of up to GBP 175 million ($190 million). Applications close on Dec. 20.
In October, work began on installing ultra-thin solar panels on London Stadium, one of the city’s largest sport and music venues.
