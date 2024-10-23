London Stadium to deploy rooftop solar array

One of London’s biggest stadiums will soon be powered entirely by solar.
The LLDC Solar Membrane Project will see a 6,500 sqm solar array installed on the roof of London Stadium, which hosted the 2012 Olympic Games and is now home to West Ham football club.
US-based cleantech specialist Ameresco won the contract to install thin-film PV solutions on top of the stadium. The company said the stadium’s membrane roof posed unique challenges, as conventional framed solar panels could restrict energy generation due to weight restrictions, high wind loading and complex shading patterns.
Ameresco’s solution will oinvolve ultra-thin solar panels complemented by SolarEdge optimizers and inverters. The roof design of the stadium has been adapted to incorporate the panels by Populous, the architect responsible for the original design.
Ameresco’s GBP 3.5 million ($4.5 million) contract includes operations and maintenance services for 25 years.
“The cutting-edge thin film PV solution will generate significant clean energy annually and contribute to a greener future for this iconic venue,” said Mark Apsey, managing director of UK operations at Ameresco.
The installation will be completed by next summer, generating 0.85 million kWh annually – enough to power the stadium's concerts and major events, including about 20 football matches, four concerts, two Major League Baseball games, and one international athletics event.
The project is funded by the GBP 500 million Mayor of London’s Green Finance Fund, which supports public sector efforts to decarbonize and speed up London’s transition to net zero.
