EWEC receives three bids for 1.5 GW solar park in Abu Dhabi

EWEC said it has received three proposals to develop its planned 1.5 GW Khazna PV project in the United Arab Emirates.

The proposals come from France’s Engie, a consortium of France’s EDF Renewables and South Korea’s Korean Western Power, and a consortium of China’s Jinko Power and Japan’s Jera.

The installation in Al Khazna, Abu Dhabi, will be EWEC’s fourth large-scale solar project in the region. It will generate electricity for approximately 160,000 households once it starts commercial operation in 2027.

The tender began in September 2023 with an expression of interest stage, which saw 19 of 27 applications from bidding companies and consortia qualify for the request-for-proposals stage, which commenced in April.

The three remaining proposals will undergo technical and commercial evaluations before EWEC awards the contract in the second quarter of next year.

The selected applicant will handle the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant and its associated infrastructure. They will also sign a long-term power purchase agreement with EWEC.

Earlier this month, EWEC launched the first stage of a tender for its fifth utility-scale solar project, a 1.5 GW solar plant in the Al Dhafra region. The company's strategic plan aims to build an average of 1.4 GW of new solar capacity annually between 2027 and 2037.

In April, EWEC selected a consortium of EDF Renewables, Kowepo, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. (Masdar) to design, finance, build, and operate the 1.5 GW Al Ajban solar project, located 70 km northeast of Abu Dhabi.