Metrel launches electrical installation safety tester for PV systems

Metrel, a Slovenian measurement equipment supplier, says its new electrical installation safety tester can assess systems with a maximum voltage of up to 1,500 V and a maximum short circuit current of 40 A.

The MI 3114 PV Tester

Image: Metrel

Share

Slovenian measurement equipment manufacturer Metrel has released a new multifunctional electrical installation safety tester for PV systems. Its MI 3114 PV Tester can test systems with a maximum voltage of up to 1,500 V and a maximum short circuit current of 40 A.

“It supports testing in compliance with the IEC 62446-1 standard and supports all measurement procedures, which cover all category 1 tests,” the company said. “This includes PV-specific measurements like insulation resistance measurement of PV strings, Isc and Uoc measurements, as well as the calculation of measured results to STC values and comparison with nominal values given by the PV module's manufacturer.”

The product has various accessories and a “standard” or “pro” configuration. The latter includes a remote Wi-Fi unit for measuring the irradiation and cell temperature of PV modules. The MI 3114 is controlled locally by a color touchscreen display.

The safety tester measures 31 cm x 13 cm x 25 cm and weighs 4.4 kg. The optional remote unit weighs 1 kg and measures 14 cm x 8 cm x 23 cm. Both work at an altitude of up to 4,000 meters.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solid-state batteries enter pilot production, costs expected to drastically drop
01 November 2024 The latest findings from Taipei-based intelligence provider TrendForce show that all-solid-state battery production volumes could have GWh levels by 2...