Subsea pumped storage tech secures funding from US, German governments

The US and German governments have approved grants to the tune of $7.7 million to unleash the power of the ocean for renewable energy storage.
US-based Sperra has been awarded a $4 million grant by the US Department of Energy Water Power Technologies Office to advance innovation in pumped storage hydropower technologies.
In this project, Sperra, which specializes in 3D-printed concrete products, including wind turbine towers and anchors for floating solar, wave and wind energy systems, will design, fabricate, and test a 10-meter diameter, 500 kW / 600 kWh energy storage unit at a depth of 500 to 600 meters off the coast of Southern California. (According to a release from Fraunhofer IEE, the figures are a bit different – it is a nine-meter diameter, 0.5 MW/ 0.4 MWh system).
