Aira launches residential heat pump with minimalist design

Aira, a heat pump specialist based in Sweden, has unveiled a new heat pump for residential applications.

“By offering one of the slimmest solutions on the market, Aira is enabling more households to switch to greener, cleaner and more affordable heating solutions,” the company's Product Director, Anna Gustavsson, says. “Whilst designing the new Aira Indoor Unit Compact, we focused on maintaining our signature Scandi style, ensuring it not only performs at the highest level but also looks great in any space.”

The new product is suitable for indoor environments in existing boiler spaces or utility cabinets and comes with a separate hot water cylinder that ranges from 150L to 300L.

“The Aira Indoor Unit Compact is about a quarter the size of our 100L all-in-one indoor unit because it doesn’t have an internal hot water cylinder,” the company states. “With a separate hot water cylinder, homeowners can place the Aira Indoor Unit Compact in the most convenient locations, such as kitchen or bathroom cabinets, or garages, ensuring a perfect fit for any home configuration.”

The manufacturer says the heat pump measures 40 cm x 25 cm x 72 cm and claims it is one of the slimmest and most compact systems currently available on the market.

The system can reportedly reach a maximum tank temperature of 75 C and supply hot water for households of up to six people. It also features a built-in immersion heater that can provide backup heating and hot water in emergencies.

The new product comes with a 15-year performance warranty.