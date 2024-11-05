Saudi Arabia launches tender for 8 GWh of battery storage in world’s largest deal

Saudi Arabia has ramped up its renewable generation capacity targets with the ultimate goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

From ESS News

The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has begun qualifying bidders for an enormous undertaking of four grid-scale battery projects totaling 8 GWh of storage capacity across the Kingdom.

The projects mark the first phase of Saudi Arabia’s battery storage program, designed to support its goal of 50% renewable energy by 2030. Each 500 MW facility will operate for four hours, providing 2,000 MWh of total power capacity, said the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).

