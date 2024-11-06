Argonne Lab unveils technique to track battery aging in real time

Argonne Lab uses magnetic resonance to track chemical changes inside working lithium battery cells. without destroying the test cells.

Image: Argonne National Laboratory

Share

From ESS News

Researchers at Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) have developed and shown a new way to monitor battery degradation using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. This marks the first application of this technique to track chemical changes in commercial pouch cells during operation.

The method allows manufacturers to study battery aging without dismantling cells, providing insights into how electrode materials and electrolytes evolve over months or years of use.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

German companies launch ‘world’s largest’ plug-in PV system
05 November 2024 Indielux and EPP Solar have released the “world’s largest” plug-in PV system, a 6 kW unit with a power storage option that connects to existing electr...