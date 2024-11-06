Schneider Electric introduces portable solar power station

From pv magazine USA

The OffGrid portable power station from Schneider Electric can be charged by plugging it into an electrical outlet or by the sun with one of the optional solar panels.

It comes in three models, ranging from 300 W to 700 W and battery capacity from 332 Wh to 726 Wh. The models range in weight from 3.3 kg to 6.3 kg.

The 500 W and 700 W models offer AC input; all three offer DC input with a 7909 connector. Output includes USB-A, USB-C and car cigarette lighter. All three are capable of wireless charging up to 15 W.

The OffGrid Solar Panel is optional and comes in 100 W or 200 W models and features a solar conversion efficiency of 23%, the company reports.

Schneider Electric indicates that the LG lithium-ion battery is capable of over 500 cycles with 80% capacity. The power station ranges in price from $319 to $650 and comes with a 24-month warranty for parts and labor.

The OffGrid has been put to the test during Hurricane Helene relief efforts through Schneider Electric’s donation of 200 units made to the Footprint Project. The non-profit organization sends help in the form of off-grid power to areas affected by climate disasters.

