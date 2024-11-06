Schneider Electric introduces portable solar power station

From pv magazine USA
The OffGrid portable power station from Schneider Electric can be charged by plugging it into an electrical outlet or by the sun with one of the optional solar panels.
It comes in three models, ranging from 300 W to 700 W and battery capacity from 332 Wh to 726 Wh. The models range in weight from 3.3 kg to 6.3 kg.
The 500 W and 700 W models offer AC input; all three offer DC input with a 7909 connector. Output includes USB-A, USB-C and car cigarette lighter. All three are capable of wireless charging up to 15 W.
The OffGrid Solar Panel is optional and comes in 100 W or 200 W models and features a solar conversion efficiency of 23%, the company reports.
Schneider Electric indicates that the LG lithium-ion battery is capable of over 500 cycles with 80% capacity. The power station ranges in price from $319 to $650 and comes with a 24-month warranty for parts and labor.
The OffGrid has been put to the test during Hurricane Helene relief efforts through Schneider Electric’s donation of 200 units made to the Footprint Project. The non-profit organization sends help in the form of off-grid power to areas affected by climate disasters.
Read more about Hurricane Helene relief efforts here.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.