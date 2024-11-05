The Hydrogen Stream: Uniper delays 2030 hydrogen target

Uniper has delayed its goal of investing €8 billion ($8.7 billion) in green energy by 2030. It told pv magazine that three factors were behind the decision. “The slight delay in investing the €8 billion compared to August last year is not only that the hydrogen economy is progressing slower as expected. This is one point,” said a spokesperson. “Next to this, energy prices have fallen and are expected to continue to do so for the coming years. And the regulatory framework conditions have developed more slowly than expected. The main issue here is the German government’s power plant strategy, where good progress has been made, but the consultations have taken longer than we had anticipated.”
HydePoint and Norwegian Hydrogen have announced a strategic deal to accelerate green hydrogen projects in the near-shore and offshore markets. “The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of mid-size 10 MW to 40 MW dockside and near-shore green hydrogen projects, focusing on scaling hydrogen production within a two- to three-year year time frame while laying the foundation for large-scale, offshore wind-integrated hydrogen ventures in the next phase,” said the two Norwegian companies.
