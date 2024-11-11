Australia closed on a record 3.9 GWh of battery storage capacity in July-to-September

From ESS News
The latest quarterly assessment by Australia’s CEC showed investment in energy storage projects continued to power ahead between July and September 2024, with eight new battery systems that will provide a record 1,235 MW/3,862 MWh of storage capacity reaching financial commitment. That figure was up 95% compared to the same period of 2023. The CEC said the storage investment commitments totaled at least AUD 1.2 billion ($789 million), with several projects not providing publicly available investment data.
There were also 10 new large-scale solar and wind energy generation projects with 1,405 MW of generation capacity and a combined value of AUD 3.3 billion which achieved a final investment decision in the three months to the end of September 2024.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.