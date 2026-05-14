Genex cuts Bulli Creek solar to 300 MW, adds 1.7 GWh storage

From pv magazine Australia

Sydney-based renewable energy developer Genex has announced plans to reconfigure the first stage of its 2.5 GW Bulli Creek multi-stage development in Queensland, Australia, from a 775 MW solar farm to 300 MW, adding a 425 MW/1.7 GWh BESS.

The Bulli Creek Clean Energy Park Stage 1 (BC1) hybrid development, located 275 km west of Brisbane, is scheduled for construction kickoff in 2028, and likely to be a blueprint for the following three stages, the company said.

Genex Chief Executive Craig Francis said a review of the project has delayed progress but the Millmerran community and stakeholders remain committed, standing to also benefit from community funding and related initiatives.

The company has also unconditionally committed up to AUD 500,000 ($363,000) for the redevelopment of a community hub in Millmerran to provide a green “civic place” linkage to the town center, with funds available now for construction to begin, once fully approved.

Toowoomba Region Mayor Geoff McDonald said Genex’s support has been instrumental in bringing the project to life and highlights what can be achieved when industry, community groups and council work together for the benefit of the region.