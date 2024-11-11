Deye debuts new microinverter series

Chinese inverter manufacturer Deye has launched a new series of energy storage microinverters for balcony use. The SUN-BK60/80/100SG01 devices accept up to 2,200 W of PV input on the DC side and output up to 1,000 W on the AC side.

“This product supports on-grid, off-grid, and AC-coupled setup and features battery ports that allow direct connections to compatible batteries, addressing the energy storage needs of balcony setups,” the company said in a statement. “The trend toward balcony solar storage reflects a shift in home energy solutions towards greater efficiency and convenience.”

The smallest model in Deye’s series takes up to 1,320 W on the DC side and outputs 600 W on the AC side, while the mid-range model handles 1,760 W and 800 W, respectively. The largest model supports 2,200 W of DC input and 1,000 W of AC output. Each model has two maximum power point tracker (MPPT) channels, with one string per channel, and can manage a maximum PV input current of 18 A per channel.

“The BK series energy storage microinverter features a split-body design consisting of a base module and an upgrade module. This configuration allows users the flexibility to start small,” Deye said. “Two sets of DC ports on the base module are for battery connection, and two sets of photovoltaic ports on the upgrade module are for panel connections. An independent Load port allows for direct connection of backup loads, ensuring continued power supply during off-grid conditions for emergency needs.”

All BK models are compatible with lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries and support a voltage range of 40 V to 60 V, with a maximum charging and discharging current of 25 A. The microinverter achieves a maximum efficiency of 96.5%, operates within temperatures from -40 C to 65 C, and can function at altitudes up to 2,000 meters. It weighs 4.3 kg and measures 364.5 mm in width, 183 mm in height, and 32.85 mm in depth.

“When paired with a Deye smart plug, any standard socket can become a smart socket, enabling remote control through the Deye cloud,” the company said. “You can also set automated conditions that activate when photovoltaic generation is abundant, automatically powering on the plug. In off-grid mode, the system intelligently shuts off non-essential loads to prevent AC overload and rapid battery depletion.”