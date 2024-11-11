India may introduce antidumping duties on PV glass from China, Vietnam

From pv magazine India

India’s DGTR has recommended antidumping duties on imports of textured tempered solar glass from China and Vietnam, as these imports significantly undercut domestic prices. The recommended duties would be the lesser of the dumping and injury margins, aimed at alleviating the impact on Indian manufacturers.

The textured tempered glass in question, used in solar PV panels and solar thermal systems, includes glass with at least 90.5% transmission, thickness not exceeding 4.2 mm, and one dimension over 1500 mm. DGTR’s investigation began after Borosil Renewables Ltd., which represents nearly 72% of India’s production, reported that imported glass was causing injury to the domestic industry.

During the investigation, DGTR found that imports from China and Vietnam made up 98% of India’s total solar glass imports, with volumes rising from 29,324 metric tons in 2020-21 to 659,732 metric tons in 2023. The import prices remained consistently below domestic costs and selling prices, preventing Indian producers from aligning prices with production costs. DGTR also confirmed the domestic and imported products are interchangeable in physical characteristics, production methods, and tariff classification.

DGTR said that domestic producers, including Borosil and four other firms, could meet approximately 84% of India’s demand, so the duties are not expected to limit product availability.