Jordan’s new electricity law encourages investment in energy storage

From ESS News

Jordan has adopted a new electricity law that replaces the temporary legislation enacted in 2002 and encourages investment in electricity storage and green hydrogen projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, has said that the key benefits that distinguish the new law from the previous temporary regulations include provisions for licensed entities involved in electricity transmission, generation, or distribution to establish and operate energy storage facilities.

The minister also noted that the law allows private individuals to construct and operate their own energy storage stations for personal use, which is in turn expected to bolster grid security and encourage sustainable energy practices.

