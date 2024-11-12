World’s second-largest solar plant goes online in China

China's CHN Energy has energized the 3 GW Mengxi Lanhai Solar Plant, the largest single-site solar power project in China and the second largest in the world.

The project in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, is a key part of China’s “West-to-East Power Transmission” initiative and is expected to generate 5.7 TWh per year, powering about 2 million households.

CHN Energy connected the facility to the grid after 14 months of construction. The $1.6 billion project spans 70 square km and features more than 5.9 million solar panels. It also includes two 500 kV gathering stations, eight 220 kV substations, and transmission lines that send power eastward to coastal regions via an 800 kV ultra-high-voltage line.

The project was financed by China Guodian, a listed subsidiary of CHN Energy, and constructed by Power China. It was built on land previously affected by coal mining subsidence, requiring specialized construction. Flexible mounting systems with telescopic poles accommodate ground shifts, ensuring optimal panel alignment.

The project also features robotic arms for pre-assembly, boosting efficiency by 25%. Drone docking stations and smart cleaning robots help maintain the plant’s performance by automating inspections and panel cleaning.

The world's largest operational PV plant at present is the 3.5 GW Midong PV farm in Urumqi, in China's Xinjiang region.