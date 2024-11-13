Greece launches 200 MW battery storage auction

Interested parties can submit bids by December 23. Awarded projects will be announced in February 2025 and need to be connected to the grid by April 2026.

Image: Anesco

Share

From ESS News

The Greek Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste, and Water (RAAEY) has launched the country’s third auction for standalone, grid-scale, front-of-the-meter battery energy storage systems.

The auction seeks to award 200 MW of battery storage projects, 100 MW less than initially announced when the 1 GW subsidy program for this type of energy storage was announced. The four-hour storage systems will provide for a total of 800 MWh of energy storage capycity, according to RAAEY’s documents published on Monday.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Saudi Arabia launches tender for 8 GWh of battery storage in world’s largest deal
05 November 2024 World’s largest storage procurement process is underway in Saudi Arabia for 2 GW/ 8 GWh of storage.