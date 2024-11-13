Greece launches 200 MW battery storage auction

From ESS News
The Greek Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste, and Water (RAAEY) has launched the country’s third auction for standalone, grid-scale, front-of-the-meter battery energy storage systems.
The auction seeks to award 200 MW of battery storage projects, 100 MW less than initially announced when the 1 GW subsidy program for this type of energy storage was announced. The four-hour storage systems will provide for a total of 800 MWh of energy storage capycity, according to RAAEY’s documents published on Monday.
