KRICT sets world record with 20.6% efficiency for large-area perovskite cells

The KRICT has said that it has achieved a world record power conversion efficiency of 20.6% for large-area perovskite solar cells exceeding 200 cm².

Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has confirmed the result. According to KRICT, it beats the previous world record of 19.2% held by China-based UtmoLight.

“KRICT’s perovskite research team has optimized its in-house material synthesis methods, film uniformity by scalable processes, and laser ablation control,” the research institute said in a statement. “The newly developed large-area, single-junction perovskite solar cell technology is directly applicable to large-area production processes for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells.”

KRICT said it is currently conducting outdoor operation stability tests (ISOS-O-1) on the new device and said South Korea-based UniTest plans to use the cell for the commercialization of its perovskite-based products.

“The company is also establishing facilities to mass-produce indoor perovskite solar cells, aiming to commence production by the end of this year,” said KRICT.

The research institute did not provide any additional technical details about the large-area perovskite cells.