Adveco releases 65 kW, 110 kW heat pumps

Adveco has released 65 kW and 110 kW heat pumps, capable of scaling up to 1,760 kW by controlling up to 16 systems from a single unit. The pumps feature R32 refrigerant circuits.

The ADV65-110W

Image: Adveco

UK-based hot water and heating specialist Adveco has introduced two air-to-water heat pumps for commercial buildings, the ADV65W and ADV110W, with capacities of 65 kW and 110 kW. A single controller can link up to 16 units, delivering a total heating capacity of 1,760 kW.

“The ADV65-110W ASHP is a simple-to-install external monobloc unit comprising an environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant circuit, integrated plate heat exchanger, and pump,” the firm said. “Effective with ambient air temperatures as low as -20 C, the ADV65-110W ASHP can provide hot water at up to 65 C throughout the year while significantly reducing building emissions.”

The ADV65W heat pump delivers 64.65 kW of heating capacity with a 35 C water outlet and 7 C ambient air, using 16.37 kW of input and achieving a COP of 3.95. The ADV110W provides 113.14 kW under the same conditions, requiring 28.52 kW of input with a COP of 3.97.

With the water outlet set to 55 C and the ambient air at 7 C, the ADV65W offers 64.15 kW of heating capacity, drawing 21.68 kW with a COP of 2.96. The ADV110W delivers 106.32 kW, using 35.85 kW and reaching a COP of 2.97.

“The system is capable of supplying heated water for domestic hot water applications or can be circulated to low-temperature heat emitters (floor heating loops or low-temperature radiators) to provide space heating,” Adveco said. “The four-way valve in the outdoor unit can reverse the refrigerant cycle so that the hydronic system can also provide chilled water for cooling using fan coil units.”

The ADV65W measures 2 meters wide, 1.77 meters high, and 96 cm deep, weighing 490 kg. The larger ADV110W is 2.22 meters wide, 2.3 meters high, and 1.135 meters deep, with a weight of 767 kg. Both models operate in ambient air as cold as -25 C to produce water temperatures up to 65 C for heating applications.

