Adveco releases 65 kW, 110 kW heat pumps

The ADV65W heat pump delivers 64.65 kW of heating capacity with a 35 C water outlet and 7 C ambient air, using 16.37 kW of input and achieving a COP of 3.95. The ADV110W provides 113.14 kW under the same conditions, requiring 28.52 kW of input with a COP of 3.97.
With the water outlet set to 55 C and the ambient air at 7 C, the ADV65W offers 64.15 kW of heating capacity, drawing 21.68 kW with a COP of 2.96. The ADV110W delivers 106.32 kW, using 35.85 kW and reaching a COP of 2.97.
“The system is capable of supplying heated water for domestic hot water applications or can be circulated to low-temperature heat emitters (floor heating loops or low-temperature radiators) to provide space heating,” Adveco said. “The four-way valve in the outdoor unit can reverse the refrigerant cycle so that the hydronic system can also provide chilled water for cooling using fan coil units.”
The ADV65W measures 2 meters wide, 1.77 meters high, and 96 cm deep, weighing 490 kg. The larger ADV110W is 2.22 meters wide, 2.3 meters high, and 1.135 meters deep, with a weight of 767 kg. Both models operate in ambient air as cold as -25 C to produce water temperatures up to 65 C for heating applications.
