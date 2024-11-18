Solar LED streetlight with integrated PV panels, battery

Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Para Light Electronic has added a new integrated solar light emitting diode (LED) streetlight for pedestrian walkways and roads to its line of outdoor lighting products.
The PD-BJ200W system is a compact 9,000-lumen all-in-one solar street light featuring 50 W light power and a luminous flux of 200 lm/W. The recommended installation height is 6 to 8 meters.
A die-cast aluminum housing unit integrates a 50 Ah battery with 12.8 V capacity, four Philips LED panels, and a 100 W and 8 V solar panel. It measures 1,420 x 420 x 240 mm. The solar panel is made with bifacial monocrystalline silicon cells.
“We purchase entire solar panels based on specific requirements, and do not source individual solar cells separately. Our solar cell technology is supplied by our cooperative suppliers,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.
The PD-BJ200W reportedly provides full light for 15 hours, and up to 48 hours in energy-saving mode, with a charging time of 6 to 8 hours. The operational temperature is -30 C to 60 C. The LED color temperature is 3,000k to 6,000k.
Para Light sells a range of integrated street lights. Its other PV products include solar-powered flood lights, garden lights, and decorative lights. “Products are sold globally via importers,” the spokesperson said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.