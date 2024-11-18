Solar LED streetlight with integrated PV panels, battery

Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Para Light Electronic has added a new integrated solar light emitting diode (LED) streetlight for pedestrian walkways and roads to its line of outdoor lighting products.

The PD-BJ200W system is a compact 9,000-lumen all-in-one solar street light featuring 50 W light power and a luminous flux of 200 lm/W. The recommended installation height is 6 to 8 meters.

A die-cast aluminum housing unit integrates a 50 Ah battery with 12.8 V capacity, four Philips LED panels, and a 100 W and 8 V solar panel. It measures 1,420 x 420 x 240 mm. The solar panel is made with bifacial monocrystalline silicon cells.

“We purchase entire solar panels based on specific requirements, and do not source individual solar cells separately. Our solar cell technology is supplied by our cooperative suppliers,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.

The PD-BJ200W reportedly provides full light for 15 hours, and up to 48 hours in energy-saving mode, with a charging time of 6 to 8 hours. The operational temperature is -30 C to 60 C. The LED color temperature is 3,000k to 6,000k.

Para Light sells a range of integrated street lights. Its other PV products include solar-powered flood lights, garden lights, and decorative lights. “Products are sold globally via importers,” the spokesperson said.