Horizon Power projects cut diesel reliance in remote towns with solar, BESS

From pv magazine Australia

Pacific Energy, based in Perth, has completed its sixth solar and BESS for Horizon as part of the regional energy provider's Midwest solar program in Western Australia.

Horizon’s AUD 15.1 million ($9.8 million) initiative, supported by AUD 13.5 million in federal funding and additional state funding, delivers clean energy to remote communities across a 600,000 square km area – an expanse larger than France.

The completed projects in Cue, Meekatharra, Sandstone, Wiluna, Yalgoo, and Norseman are expected to cut diesel use significantly, offsetting 2,100 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

Horizon Power owns the assets, while Pacific Energy will operate and maintain them for 10 years. The installations include a 163 kW solar array with a 759 kWh BESS at Sandstone and a 259 kW solar array with a 336 kWh BESS at Cue, some integrated with existing diesel generators.

The final project, a 758 kW solar farm with a 336 kWh BESS in Norseman, has begun supplying power. Together, the six projects add more than 2,000 kW of solar capacity and 4,300 kWh of BESS storage.