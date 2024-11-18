Cyprus approves energy storage subsidy scheme

From ESS News
The Council of Ministers, the executive branch of the Cypriot government, has approved the nation’s funding plan for energy storage systems installed in conjunction with renewable energy plants which had been implemented under earlier support plans, as well as self-consumption facilities included in the net billing mechanism.
Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday that the scheme’s first phase, worth €35 million ($37 million), would be implemented initially and followed by a second phase to the tune of an additional €5 million.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.