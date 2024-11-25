Jamaican government assigns 99.83 MW of solar capacity

The Jamaican government’s Generation Procurement Entity (GPE) has shared details of successful bidders from a 100 MW renewables tender held in 2023.



Kingston-headquartered Wigton Energy, formally known as Wigton Wind Farm Ltd., will develop a 49.83 MW plant in the parish of Clarendon, southern Jamaica.

Meanwhile SunTerra Energy Jamaica Ltd., also based in Kingston, will construct a 50 MW plant in the parish of Trelawny, northwestern Jamaica.

The two companies will build, own, and operate their projects and plan to negotiate power purchase agreements with Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd., the island’s sole electricity distributor. These agreements depend on license approval from the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications, and Transport.

According to GPE’s award report, the Wigston project will offer the energy produced at $63.26/MWh, while SunTerra’s project sets a rate of $59.90/MWh.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Jamaica had deployed 110 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 107 MW at the end of 2022.