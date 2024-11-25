Jamaican government assigns 99.83 MW of solar capacity

Developers Wigton Energy and SunTerra Energy Jamaica are each set to build, own and operate large-scale solar projects in Jamaica after successfully bidding in a 100 MW renewables tender held in 2023.

Image: Aboodi Vesakaran, Unsplash

Share

The Jamaican government’s Generation Procurement Entity (GPE) has shared details of successful bidders from a 100 MW renewables tender held in 2023.

Kingston-headquartered Wigton Energy, formally known as Wigton Wind Farm Ltd., will develop a 49.83 MW plant in the parish of Clarendon, southern Jamaica.

Meanwhile SunTerra Energy Jamaica Ltd., also based in Kingston, will construct a 50 MW plant in the parish of Trelawny, northwestern Jamaica.

The two companies will build, own, and operate their projects and plan to negotiate power purchase agreements with Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd., the island’s sole electricity distributor. These agreements depend on license approval from the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications, and Transport.

According to GPE’s award report, the Wigston project will offer the energy produced at $63.26/MWh, while SunTerra’s project sets a rate of $59.90/MWh.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Jamaica had deployed 110 MW of solar by the end of 2023, up from 107 MW at the end of 2022.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solarwatt presents new residential battery
22 November 2024 German manufacturer Solarwatt says its new battery can be flexibly configured as an AC or DC system. It also features an emergency power function and...